Moto G85 5G Launched In India Under Rs 20,000 With 50MP Main Camera; Check Specs, Price And Offer

Moto G85 5G India Launch: Lenovo-owned brand Motorola has launched the Moto G85 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The phone appears to be a rebranded version of the Moto S50 Neo, which was unveiled in China last month. The handset is equipped with Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the 3D curved display at the front and a Lytia sensor for the main camera.

The handset comes in Olive Green, Cobalt Blue, and Urban Gray colour options. It is available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256 GB. The Moto G85 5G comes pre-installed with Android 14 and guarantees updates to Android 16, providing users with 2 major OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

Moto G85 5G Price and Availability:

The handset is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in the country. Meanwhile, the top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart, Motorola.in, as well as select retail stores in the country. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Redmi 13 5G Vs CMF Phone 1; Battle For Best Buy In Rs 15,000 Price Segment)

The phone will go on sale starting July 16 at 12pm IST.

Moto G85 5G Offer:

Customers purchasing the Moto G85 5G can benefit from either an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000 or a Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus on their old phone's value. Moreover, they can opt for up to nine months of no-cost EMI offers.

Moto G85 5G Specifications:

The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 3D curved pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak local brightness of 1,600 nits. It offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and includes a 33W charger in the box.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The company claims that the phone supports expandable storage up to 1TB using a microSD card and virtual RAM of up to 24GB. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: From Foldable Phones to Galaxy Ring; What to Expect From Event?)

In terms of cameras, the smartphone boasts a 50MP main camera equipped with a Lytia sensor and OIS, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide + macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 32MP front-facing shooter.