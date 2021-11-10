हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The edifice of Costaforex is the finding of Sahil Ali's sheer dedication and inquisitiveness

 “The best in business have boundless curiosity and open minds.” These words of his are undoubtedly proven right by Sahil.

The edifice of Costaforex is the finding of Sahil Ali's sheer dedication and inquisitiveness

Among several desires, being curious is very impulsive and irresistible. One may certainly consider it as a fuel that energies learning and discovering novel things. An individual who has a tremendous interest to excavate new realms takes him to new highs.

Sahil Ali, a 20-year-old boy is also a director of CostaFx Technologies. His eagerness to learn about the financial and trading worlds made him one of the prominent players in the foreign exchange market.

Sahil had no background belonging to the financial sector. To find his answers and satisfy his inquisitiveness, he took the help of social media platforms. As determination finds a way out, Sahil Ali learned through YouTube and other platforms.

Talking about his enthusiasm for technology, Sahil is very much fascinated by the exclusive changes that expanded this world. By discovering about Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and other facets he utilized his knowledge to build his unique forex company.

Robin Sharma once said, “The best in business have boundless curiosity and open minds.” These words of his are undoubtedly proven right by Sahil. His company CostaFx, automated trading software is a true example of his curiosity and discovery of great knowledge.
This young boy with his dynamic mastery is an exemplar for others. His zeal in finding novelty made him a calculated and precise decision maker too.

Besides being a technophile and riding the curiousness, Sahil is also a national-level badminton player. This self-made trader is a character that everyone should inspire by.

