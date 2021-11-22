हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
whatsapp features

THESE WhatsApp features will ensure safety of Indian users; here’s how

WhatsApp users can use the flash call feature in addition to the SMS verification option.

THESE WhatsApp features will ensure safety of Indian users; here’s how

New Delhi: In India, the instant messaging service WhatsApp has added two new security features. Flash calls and message-level reporting are two examples. Users will be able to authenticate their identity while checking in with a phone call, and will be able to report specific messages rather than the entire chat or a user. 

WhatsApp users can use the flash call feature in addition to the SMS verification option. These improvements have been added to the Meta-owned instant chat software to make it safer for Indian users.

WhatsApp's new features are the latest effort by the company to make the app safer for Indian users. When setting up WhatsApp on a new smartphone, the new flash feature allows you to verify yourself with an automated call rather than an SMS. This feature is now only available for Android users, and it allows WhatsApp to immediately call you and verify your identity. This can be used instead of sending an OTP to your phone via SMS verification.

According to sources, the message-level reporting feature has been in the works for some time. WhatsApp users will be able to report accounts by flagging a specific message with this functionality. This can be done by long-pressing a message to report or block a specific user.

WhatsApp has added a new privacy feature that allows you to hide your Last Seen status and profile image from certain contacts.

