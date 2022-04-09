THIS iPhone feature saved a man trapped in mountain, here's how

New Delhi: The Apple Watch has been heralded as a life-saving device numerous times, but this time another Apple device has saved a man's life. Tim Blakey, 41, was alone on a Swiss mountain snowboarding. Everything was going according to plan until he fell 15 feet into a hidden crevice in the mountains. He landed on a shaky snow bridge, which kept him floating and prevented him from sliding farther down the gorge. Blakey had nothing with him that could save him but an iPhone with barely 3% battery life.

Tim Blakey described his ordeal on Instagram, saying he was 16 feet below the ice yet was able to connect to a 3G signal. His iPhone had only 3% battery life left, and water was constantly dripping on the screen. The iPhone's emergency services, on the other hand, were instrumental in saving his life. "Thank you Apple, their side button 5 click to emergency services -especially excellent when your screen is constantly being dripped on, & to the service provider for giving me 3G connection and 3 percent battery 5m below the ice," he expressed his gratitude to Apple.

If you don't know how to use the emergency services on your iPhone, now is the time to learn. When you dial SOS, your iPhone dials the local emergency number automatically. Here's how to make a phone call:-

When the Emergency SOS slider displays on your screen, press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons simultaneously.

You must then drag the Emergency SOS slider to contact emergency services after the slider displays. Instead of dragging the slider, you can start a countdown and hear an alert if you continue to hold down the side and volume buttons. If you keep the buttons pressed until the countdown concludes, your iPhone will automatically dial 911.

These options are only available on iPhones with iOS 8 or later. Unless you choose to cancel it, when you dial an SOS call, your iPhone sends a text message to your emergency contacts with your current position. If you don't have location services switched on, your phone will turn them on for a small period of time. Your contacts will be notified if your location changes, and you will receive a notification roughly 10 minutes later.

