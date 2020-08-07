हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter allows iOS users to limit replies to their tweets

The micro-blogging platform first tested this feature with a limited set of users in May.

Twitter allows iOS users to limit replies to their tweets

New Delhi: Twitter has rolled out a new feature for iOS users which will allow them to limit replies to their tweets on the platform.

The micro-blogging platform first tested this feature with a limited set of users in May.

"In May, we tested a new way to have a chat with exactly who you want, so you can create and consume more meaningful exchanges. Now, everyone can try this new feature and choose who can reply to their Tweets," the company said in its update on Apple App Store.

It is still not clear when the same feature will arrive on Android devices and Twitter on Desktop.

To use the new feature, tap a box above the keyboard on your device while writing a tweet that reads "Everyone can reply."

You can then choose from "everyone can reply to their tweet," "only people they follow can reply," and "only people they mention can reply".

Earlier this year, Twitter said it will soon give users four options to allow who can participate in their conversations or threads on its platform.

The first option will be 'Global' where anyone can post replies to your tweet.

In the second option called 'Group', you can limit replies to people you follow and mention (Group).

The third option called 'Panel' will be only for people included in the conversation, and no one at all 'Statement' as the fourth option, announced Twitter's director of product management, Suzanne Xie, at the CES 2020.

It means Twitter users will not need to take your account private to avoid bullies.

This feature is expected to launch globally in the later part of the year.

Tags:
TwitterIOSApp Store
Next
Story

Microsoft says xCloud gaming not coming to iOS, blames Apple
  • 20,27,074Confirmed
  • 41,585Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M24S

The new generation of Kashmir on the ladder of nationalism, Watch Ground report from J&K