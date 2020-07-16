Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologises over Twitter hack

New Delhi: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Thursday apologised for the maga crypto scam that hit his platform, saying he feels terrible this has happened.

In a tweet, Dorsey who was the first to take on the US President Donald Trump by flagging his controversial tweets, said it was a tough day for the company.

"Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened," Dorsey tweeted after Twitter accounts of major public figures including US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Apple and Uber were simultaneously hacked by attackers to spread a cryptocurrency scam.

Twitter shares were down 3.3 per cent after the news, wiping out more than $1 billion from the its market cap.

"We're diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened," said Dorsey.

Twitter later said that they detected what "we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools".

"We know they used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf. We're looking into what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed and will share more here as we have it," it added.