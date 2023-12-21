Twitter Down Globally: Major Outage Reported, Timeline, Tweets Not Visible On X

New Delhi: X (Formerly Twitter) users were in for a very confusing state on Thursday as the micro-blogging platform was not showing the timeline or tweets on their feed, thus making them mark that Twitter was down for some reason.

Though, users were able to see some dropdown notifications like who to follow, the timeline of tweets were empty.

People took to DownDetector website to lodge their problems and comments.

Downdetector is a platform that tracks websites across the globe and gives an estimate whether a website is working or not. Users majorly complained that they were unable to see any comments, view any profiles, tweets, and others.

DownDetector, showed in its chart that over 64 percent of people reported problems while using the app, 29 percent on website and 7 percent with server connection.