Twitter Faces Global Outage Again

New Delhi: Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday faced a major outage globally, with users reporting that the site`s timeline is not loading on either the web or mobile apps. According to the outage monitor website Down Detector, over 56 percent of people had reported problems while using the application, 37 percent while using the website, and 7 percent with server connection.



Users from various countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, and India, began reporting issues with the site. For most users, Twitter showed "What's happening?" while using the application. (Also Read: Latest FD Rates 2023: Check List Of Bank Offering Highest Return On Fixed Deposits)

Twitter's sole surviving engineer trying to fix this outage...#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/r1inGjlGne Jaja (JajaBreed) March 1, 2023

Last month, the microblogging site also faced a global outage. According to the outage monitor website, over 85 percent of people had reported problems while using the application, 8 percent while using the website, and 7 percent with server connection. (Also Read: ATTENTION! 5 Major Changes Coming Into Effect From Today That Will Directly Impact Your Finances)

However, the company fixed the "trouble" that many iOS users experienced earlier. The company tweeted from its @TwitterSupport account: "Pardon the interruption! iOS users may have experienced some trouble using Twitter earlier. Things should be back to normal now."



So far, there has been no word from Twitter Support about the outage, but the site has become increasingly glitchy since Elon Musk`s takeover and widespread layoffs. Twitter is now down to less than 2,000 employees from 7,500.

Earlier on February 24 also global users reported not being able to open Twitter on their mobile devices. The tracking site downdetector.in had seen a major spike on Feb 19 from midnight to 2.00 Am. Twitter was down for over 2 hours in many parts of the world.