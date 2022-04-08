New Delhi: Elon Musk, who recently announced picking up a 9.2 per cent stake in the microblogging platform, appears to be pretty excited about the next board meeting at the social media company. In a post, Musk said, “Twitter’s next board meeting is gonna be lit.”

With the Twitter post, Musk shared a photo of him smoking, what appears to be, weed. While his post appears to be nothing but a harmless joke, it can’t be said with certainty about what the billionaire plans to do at the board meeting.

Elon Musk had joined the Twitter board of directors after buying a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter. "I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal had said in a tweet.

"He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!" he added.

Responding to Parag’s tweet, Musk said, “Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!"

Previously, Musk had asked his more than 80 million followers if they wish to have an edit button on their tweets – a feature that Twitter users have been demanding for a long time. Also Read: RBI slaps penalties on Axis, IDBI Bank; will customers get impacted? Check here

"Do you want an edit button?" Musk posted a poll. In response to Musk’s tweet, Agrawal had said, "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully". Also Read: Wipro appoints Anis Chenchah as CEO, APMEA

