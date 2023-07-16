trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636124
NewsTechnology
TWITTER

Twitter To Soon Share Ad Revenue From Profile Page Views: Musk

Twitter on Friday launched a new ads revenue sharing programme for creators and started paying hefty sums.

Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 10:34 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Twitter To Soon Share Ad Revenue From Profile Page Views: Musk Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday said that "as promised", the micro-blogging platform will "soon" share ad revenue from profile page views. Musk tweeted, "Soon, we will share ad revenue from profile page views, which should roughly double payouts."

"Note, only views from verified users count, as it is otherwise trivial to bot scam the view count." He also said, "We will increase the rate limit for verified users by 50 percent. Should take effect within a few hours."

Twitter on Friday launched a new ads revenue sharing programme for creators and started paying hefty sums. After receiving their share, several creators on the platform thanked Musk and posted screenshots of the message they got from the platform.

One creator even got $69,420 through the new programme. Musk clarified that the payouts are "not exactly per impression."

"What matters is how many ads were shown to other verified users."

Meanwhile, Musk on Saturday said that "We're still negative cash flow, due to ~50 percent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load. Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else."


cre Trending Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded