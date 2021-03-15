हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Twitter unveils election-related search prompt in six Indian languages

Amid the ongoing assembly elections, microblogging platform Twitter is planning to launch a search prompt in six Indian languages.

For this,  it has partnered with the Election Commission of India and State Election Commissions to make it easy for voters to find credible and authoritative information about candidate lists, voting dates, polling booths, and EVM voter registration, among other election-related topics.

The company has further unveiled the ‘Election information prompt’ in six Indian languages, which include Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Assamese, Hindi, and English. The prompts will support more than 20 hashtags in the mentioned languages.

Besides that, Twitter has also come up with a custom emoji for the #AssemblyElections2021 which features an inked finger to represent a citizen who has exercised their right to vote. This emoji will be available until May 10. The company says that people can Tweet in English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Assamese and Tamil to activate the emoji.

These prompts will appear on people’s home timelines and in Search, including information about how to register to vote, and details on EVMs and VVPATs, the company informed. They will also serve the public with relevant voting information about booths, postal ballots, COVID-19 restrictions and accessibility, among other topics.

