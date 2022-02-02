Unbelievable! Apple Watch saves THIS man's life, here's how

New Delhi: As we've seen in previous Apple presentations, the Apple Watch is a product that has been credited with saving people' lives. In yet another case, a California man is praising his Apple Watch for saving his life after suffering a life-threatening accident. According to 9to5Mac, Hermosa Beach police in Los Angeles County, California, were alerted about a late-night crash after an Apple Watch notified emergency authorities. Officers from the local police department were reacting to a 911 call made using a feature on an Apple Watch, according to the report.

A man riding his electric bicycle crashed at 1 a.m. The news reached the police via an Apple Watch 911 call, and they spotted a biker asleep in the road and bleeding from his head. The biker spent many days in the hospital as a result of his accident. The Apple Watch's fall detection feature, which was improved last year to include falls during workouts such as cycling, contacted emergency services, who brought the user to seek quick medical care, which would have been improbable if he hadn't had an Apple Watch on his wrist.

So, unless the user labels himself as okay, the Apple Watch phones 911 after 60 seconds of sensing a fall. If the user passes unconscious as a result of the fall, the Apple Watch will automatically dial 911 to alert first responders that the user has fallen. Within a radius of possible places, the automatic system sends the emergency services coordinates of where the fall occurred.

The Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or later are compatible with the fall detection feature. Users can enable fall detection just during workouts in WatchOS 8, which was released alongside iOS 15 last year.

