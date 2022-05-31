UP boy bags a job at Google, his annual salary will be THIS

New Delhi: The Allahabad graduate of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) has been offered a job by Google with an annual salary of Rs 1.4 crore, or nearly Rs 11.6 lakh per month. Several additional students from IIIT Allahabad's M.Tech batch, in addition to Pratham Prakash Gupta, have landed multi-crore contracts with top tech firms. According to IIIT Allahabad, the M.Tech batch 2022 has a placement rate of 100 percent.

Gupta was hired as a Software Engineer in Google's London branch. His arrival is scheduled for this year. There hasn't been any information about a specific timeline released.

He announced the offer he received from the tech giant on his official LinkedIn account. “Over the past few months, I was fortunate enough to obtain amazing offers from some of the world's biggest organizations. I am happy to share with you all that I have accepted an offer from Google and I will soon be joining them at their London office as a Software Engineer after completing my graduation this year. Super excited for this new phase of my career!” Gupta noted in the LinkedIn post.

According to IIIT, five students from the IIIT Allahabad M.Tech batch received packages totaling crores this year. Top tech companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple, and Netflix have made offers to these pupils. The 1.4 crore package offered by Google is the greatest of all, followed by the 1.25 crore and 1.2 crore packages offered by Amazon and Rubrik to Anurag Makade and Akhil Singh, respectively. According to reports, approximately 48% of B.Tech students have received job offers from major tech giants such as Facebook, Apple, and Amazon, among others.

This is the first time that the M.Tech class at IIIT Allahabad has received 100% placement.