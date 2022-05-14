Upcoming iPhones to have USB type-C port: Details here

New Delhi: According to reports, Apple is planning to include a USB Type-C port on future iPhone models. On the devices, the Cupertino-based company is planning to replace the outdated Lightning charging connector with USB Type-C. However, it is possible that the shift will not occur until 2023. A USB Type-C port is currently available on Apple's MacBook and iPad devices. Apple is also rumoured to be working on an adapter that will allow future iPhones to work with peripherals that use the Lightning connector.

Apple is planning to alter the iPhone's charging port, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and the company is testing new iPhones and adapters with USB Type-C connectivity. Apple is expected to keep the Lightning connector for this year's new models, according to the report, and the switchover 'wouldn't happen until 2023 at the earliest.'

Apple currently offers USB Type-C connectivity on the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini, while accessories like AirPods and the Apple TV remote use the Lightning connector. Apple's decision to examine the modification is thought to be influenced by the European Union's drive to impose a common charger for smartphones. A standard wire for all devices, according to the European Commission, will also reduce electronic waste.

The news comes just days after Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the Lightning port would be phased out in favour of USB-C in the second half of 2023. A USB Type-C port is supposed to be included in the rumoured iPhone 15 versions.

The Lightning port was initially introduced by Apple with the iPhone 5 in 2012. In 2016, Apple added the USB Type-C port to the MacBook Pro.

According to reports, Apple is working on the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to be part of the lineup.