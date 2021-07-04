Using Microsoft Windows? Your laptop or PC is at risk of getting hacked! Check fix here

New Delhi: Is your laptop or personal computer running on Microsoft Windows? If yes, then your computer might be at risk of getting hacked, as Microsoft’s developers have found a new vulnerability in Windows. The flaw in the operating system’s Print Spooler service is said to be a potential threat to your laptop or personal computer. Hackers can take control of your system, install new apps, or can do almost anything to your computers by exploiting the vulnerability in Microsoft Windows operating system.

Responding to the flag, Microsoft has come up with its official statement. The tech company said that it’s aware of the situation and is investigating the remote code execution vulnerability in the operating system.

"Microsoft is aware of and investigating a remote code execution vulnerability that affects Windows Print Spooler and has assigned CVE-2021-34527 to this vulnerability. This is an evolving situation and we will update the CVE as more information is available," the statement read.

According to Microsoft, hackers or cyber criminals could use take advantage of the vulnerability to install programmes on your laptop or personal computer. If they get access to the device, they can even change or delete data stored inside.

Which versions of Microsoft Windows are affected?

Microsoft has confirmed that all active versions of Windows are carrying the vulnerable code. This means that no laptop or personal computer running on Microsoft Windows is secure from an attack. But the good news is that you can secure yourself by following a few simple steps.

How to protect your laptop?

Microsoft released a security update on June 8, 2021, to fix the vulnerability in Microsoft Windows operating system. Users of Microsoft Windows are therefore requested to update their systems with the latest security patch to ensure the safety of their data.

Users can also disable the Print Spooler option to safeguard their devices. Disabling the inbound remote printing via Group Policy can also prevent cyberattacks.