Battlegrounds Mobile India ranks no.1 in Google Play Store, surpasses Garena Free Fire

The much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India has been launched in India for Android users on July 2. Since then there has been a huge craze for the game. The battle royale was made available to download on the Google Play Store. Within 24 hours of the launch of the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India has become the top-grossing game surpassing the Garena Free Fire. Currently, the game has more than 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Touted as a PUBG Mobile alternative, Battlegrounds Mobile India comes with almost similar features as that of the banned game. Prior to the official launch, Krafton got 40 million pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India. After opening the early access of the game on June 17, the Battlegrounds game garnered more than 5 million users.

However, there is no word on the launch of the game for iOS users and Krafton is yet to update on the same. Gamers who have got early access to the game can now update it on the Google Play Store to play the official version. Furthermore, there is India ka Battlegrounds gift reward and gamers can get rewards for 1 million and 5 million downloads that can be claimed until August 19.

Recently, Krafton through a social media post announced that the data transfer service from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India will be temporarily shut down from July 6 till further notice. “We apologize for the inconvenience upon temporary shutdown of the data transfer. Those who wish to transfer their data, please do so before July 6th,” Krafton wrote and explained that this “data transfer service” is being offered “in order to safely secure the data of fans from India”.

