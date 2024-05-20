Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t, and Vivo Y200 Smartphones Launched With 6,000mAh Battery; Check Price, Specs And Other Features

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t, and Vivo Y200 smartphones in the Chinese market. All three newly launched smartphones are loaded with a 6,000mAh battery and offer up to 80W fast charging support.

Notably, the Chinese smartphone company sells the Vivo Y200 in India with different internals.

Vivo Y200 GT Price And Storage:

The smartphone comes in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB storage variants. For the 8GB+128GB base model, the Vivo Y200 GT is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,000) and the 8GB+256GB model costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000). The 12GB+256GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000), while the 12GB+512GB model is available at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000). The smartphone is offered in Storm and Thunder (translated from Chinese) shades. (Also Read: Zebronics Zeb-Aeon Wireless Headphones Launched In India With Up To 110 Hours Of Playback; Check Specs, Price)

Vivo Y200t Price And Storage:

The handset is offered in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB storage variants. For the 8GB+128GB, the Vivo Y200t is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 13,000). while the 8GB+256GB model costs at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,000). The 12GB+256GB model is available at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and the 2GB+512GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,000). The handset is offered in Aurora (black) and Qingshan (blue) shades.

Vivo Y200 Price And Storage:

The smartphone is offered in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB storage variants. For the 8GB+128GB model, the Vivo Y200 is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,413). The 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB versions are priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 21,124), CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,020), and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 26,999), respectively. The handset is offered in Red Orange, Flowers (white), and Haoye (black) finishes.

Vivo Y200 GT Specifications:

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and runs OriginOS 4. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits. In the camera department, the handset packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel shooter on the front.

Vivo Y200t Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ 20.06:9 LCD screen with up to 20Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 4nm with Adreno 710 GPU. The phone runs on Android 14 with Origin OS 4. In the camera department, the handset comes with a 50MP rear camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 4K video recording. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP shooter on the front. (Also Read: Amazfit BIP 5 Unity Smartwatch Launched In India At Rs 6,999 With 100 Stylish Watch Faces; Check Specs And Other Features)

Vivo Y200 Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED 20:9 display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 710 GPU. It runs on Android 14 with Origin OS 4. In the camera department, the handset comes with a 50MP rear camera, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, and 4K video recording. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP shooter on the front with f/2.05 aperture.