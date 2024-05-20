Zebronics Zeb-Aeon Wireless Headphones Launched In India With Up To 110 Hours Of Playback; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Zebronics, India’s leading brand in Audio And Consumer Electronics, has launched a wireless headphones called ZEB-AEON in the Indian market. The wearable device has ear cushions which help users to use comfortably for a long period of time.

The Zebronics ZEB-AEON headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers that deliver clear treble and deep bass. The wearable device sports an ergonomic, foldable, and lightweight design, weighing about 190 grams.

Zebronics ZEB-AEON Wireless HeadPhones Price, Colour And Availability:

The newly launched headphones are available with an introductory price of Rs 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,299). It is offered in three colour options: Blue, Black and Beige. Consumers can buy the headphones via Amazon.in and the Zebronics official website. (Also Read: Amazfit BIP 5 Unity Smartwatch Launched In India At Rs 6,999 With 100 Stylish Watch Faces; Check Specs And Other Features)

Zebronics ZEB-AEON Wireless Headphones Specifications:

The ZEB-AEON offers up to 110 hours of playback on a single charge. Notably, a quick 10-minute charge provides an additional 10 hours of use. The headphones are packed with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) in-built mic which ensures clear audio during calls and gaming sessions.

For versatile connectivity, the headphones support Bluetooth v5.3 with dual pairing and a 3.5mm AUX input. The device also supports voice assistants such as Android Google Assistant and Apple iOS Siri. The in-built rechargeable battery can be charged with a Type-C cable. (Also Read: YouTube Music Is Rolling Out New Feature To Identify Song In Just 3 Seconds; Follow These 7 Steps To Use)

Notably, the headphones include media and volume control, and an adjustable headband, and the product is made in India, weighing about 190 grams.