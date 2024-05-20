Amazfit BIP 5 Unity Smartwatch Launched In India At Rs 6,999 With 100 Stylish Watch Faces; Check Specs And Other Features

New Delhi: Amazfit, a leading global smartwatch brand, has launched the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity smartwatch in the Indian market. The smartwatch is available in three colour options: Grey, Charcoal, and Pink. The wearable smartwatch sports an HD display.

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity offers more than 120 sports modes and houses Amazon Alexa support. The smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999. Consumers can purchase the smartwatch online at Amazon.in and Amazfit India’s official store.

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity Smartwatch Specifications:

The smartwatch features a 1.91-inch TFT touchscreen LCD panel with a resolution of 320x380p and a pixel density of 260ppi. The wearable device is compatible with Android version 7.0 and iOS 14 and runs Zepp OS 3.0. It also offers more than 70 downloadable mini-apps.

Moreover, the device also offers more than 100 stylish watch faces and over 30 editable watch faces, which you can customize with your photos. The smartwatch display is protected with a layer of 2.5D tempered glass and it also comes with anti-fingerprint coating. It packs with an in-built microphone and speaker and comes with Bluetooth calling support.

The IP68-rated smartwatch is backed by a 300mAh battery. The company claims to offer 11 days of battery life on a single charge with typical usage and 26 days with battery saver mode. The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity smartwatch is equipped with a heart rate sensor and SpO2 monitor.

The smartwatch can also keep track of your sleep, steps walked and stress levels.