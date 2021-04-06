Want to download songs from Instagram Reels? Here’s how to do it

Instagram Reels are quite entertaining and the songs that come along with the videos are lovely to listen to. However, a lot of people don’t know how to download these songs.
From now onwards, Instagram will allow you to save background scores of Reels videos as well. The recently launched feature helps not only in saving the audio of a particular reel, but also save and share the entire audio page. The good thing is that now you can share this audio page with your friends like any direct message on any other Instagram post.
This update is currently available for both iOS and Android users. Here’s how to download your favourite songs from Reels video:
Here's how to save audio
- Play the reel video and then press the name of the audio on the left corner of the screen. You will be directed to the audio page.
- After this, you will see the option of sharing and saving on the right corner at the top. The use of audio can also be used at the bottom of the page.
- To save the audio of a single reel video, you have to click on the three dots on the bottom right corner, where the option to save and share will appear.
- To view the saved audio, you have to go to the music library of Instagram. There you will see the Saved option on the top. Apart from this, For you, Pop and other categories will also be available. Audio pages will be directly accessible from the saved option.