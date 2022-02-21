Want to use Indian languages on WhatsApp? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging network, is used by over 390 million people in India. Because of a diverse user base speaking various languages in various parts of the country, the platform has refined its language policy and now supports more than 60 languages on Android and 40 on iOS, including 11 Indian languages.

Among the many languages supported by WhatsApp, several are regional languages that emerge every 1000 kilometres. Among these languages are Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, and Marathi, to name a few. There is a way to personalise your WhatsApp account and communicate with your contact list in the language you are most comfortable with. WhatsApp does not allow users to change the language via the WhatsApp settings, however you can change the language of your phone. Please keep in mind that this change will affect not only WhatsApp but also the apps.

Here's how to alter the language and use it on WhatsApp:

Phone

Go to 'Settings,' then 'System,' and finally 'Languages & Input.'

Choose a virtual keyboard and a keyboard (G Board or any other keyboard from Play Store).

Now, open WhatsApp and select the language and keyboard you want to use. You can also choose between keyboards based on the language.

WhatsApp

Open the Play Store and search for a keyboard that supports the language you want to write in.

Allow full keyboard access in the setup pop-up after downloading.

Launch WhatsApp and select your preferred keyboard.

There are additional methods to employ the common vernacular. You can use the Google Translate app to translate the text as you type. Simply download the Google Translate app, then go to the Menu > Settings > Tap to Translate.

Live TV

#mute