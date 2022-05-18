हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elon Musk

We are “Commie as F**k”: Elon Musk reacts to Twitter employee's leaked video

The Twitter employee in the said video has openly admitted that the Twitter does not follow 'freedom of speech'. 

We are “Commie as F**k”: Elon Musk reacts to Twitter employee&#039;s leaked video

New Delhi: Amidst spar of words online with Twitter executive and more prominently Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal and Elon Musk, a new leaked video has become viral online where an employee of the microblogging site is heard saying that the employees are “commies”.

The Twitter employee in the said video has openly admitted that the Twitter does not follow 'freedom of speech'. The person, Siru Murugesan, purportedly a senior engineer at Twitter, is heard saying in the video how he is ok with Elon's Musk's proposed takeover, however his colleagues 'hate' it because they are super 'left, left, left...'.

Murugesan was heard as saying in another Project Veritas video that Twitter's culture is extremely far left where workers "hate, hate, hate" Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover.

The viral video has been shared by a Journalist Benny Johnson.

Though Twitter has not yet made any official comments on the video, it has apparently asked its employees to exercise constraint while speaking publicly or privately or during an internal conversation. Elon Musk has questioned the document in his comment, asking if the document is authentic or not.

Musk opened a Twitter war against CEO Parag Agrawal over the actual number of bots or fake accounts on the platform. On Tuesday, he clearly stated that the "deal will not move forward" unless Agrawal reveals the exact number.

Musk has vowed for "free speech" as well as to "defeat the spam bots" and "authenticate all humans".

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskTwitterParag Agarwal
Next
Story

Apple releases new updates for iPhones, iPads

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Khabren Khatakhat: Farmers protest at Chandigarh-Mohali border against Punjab government