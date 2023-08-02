trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643812
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP NEW FEATURE

WhatsApp Bans Over 66 Lakh Bad Accounts In India In June

The most popular messaging platform, which has over 500 million users in the country, received another record 7,893 complaint reports in June in the country, and the records "actioned" were 337.

Last Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 07:38 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

WhatsApp Bans Over 66 Lakh Bad Accounts In India In June Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp banned a record of over 66 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of June, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021. Between June 1-30, "6,611,700 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 2,434,200 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users", WhatsApp said in its monthly compliance report on Wednesday.

The most popular messaging platform, which has over 500 million users in the country, received another record 7,893 complaint reports in June in the country, and the records "actioned" were 337. (Also Read: Ola CEO Sets New Trend! Hires Dog As An Employee - Netizen's Reaction Will Warm Your Heart)

"Accounts Actioned" denotes reports where WhatsApp took remedial action based on the report and taking action denotes either banning an account or a previously banned account being restored as a result. (Also Read: 'Ankita From Bhopal, Please Stop Sending Food To Your Ex On COD': Zomato's HILARIOUS Plea Goes Viral)

"This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform," according to the company.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the orders received from the Grievance Appellate Committee between June 1 and June 30 was 1, and orders complied with was also 1.

In a bid to empower millions of Indian social media users, the Centre recently launched the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) which will look into their concerns regarding content and other issues.

The newly-formed panel, a move to strengthen the country's digital laws to tame the Big Tech companies, will look into appeals by users against decisions of social media platforms.

In a major push towards an open, safe, trusted, and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of 'Digital Nagriks'.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train