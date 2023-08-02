Ola CEO Sets New Trend! Hires Dog As An Employee - Netizen's Reaction Will Warm Your Heart

New Delhi: Recently, Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his company has brought on a new staff member. 'Bijlee', which means power, is the name of the new dog employee, according to the Ola Electric ID card that was published in the viral tweet. '440V', the standard voltage used in electric systems, is the employee code of this new hire.

Her blood type is listed on the ID card as "Paw +ve," and her preferred method of communication is "Slack." Her emergency contact on the ID card is "BA's Office," which is the Ola CEO. Bijlee's location is indicated as the Bengaluru office address of Ola Electric, indicating that she is present in the Koramangala branch.

New colleague now officially! pic.twitter.com/dFtGMsOFVX Bhavish Aggarwal (bhash) July 30, 2023

1,890 people have liked and 152K people have viewed the viral post on X (Twitter). "Wonderful Pawsome!" was the reaction of some people to this action, while "This is Bijlee's world, we are all just living in it" was the opinion of another.

This is Bijlee’s world, we are all just living in it — Rajalakshmi R (@anitar06) July 30, 2023

Like the name. Like Bolt from the movie. — Srinivas (@pallikonda_s) July 30, 2023

U copied Elon style — pop corn (@sheJhingping) July 30, 2023

Great job sir! — Jt Jones (@jonesyoutubejt) July 30, 2023

Aggarwal has been accused by some of copying Elon Musk, who declared that his Shiba Inu, Floki, is the CEO of Twitter. Check out these reactions to X, they're not to be missed.