trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643754
NewsBusinessCompanies
OLA

Ola CEO Sets New Trend! Hires Dog As An Employee - Netizen's Reaction Will Warm Your Heart

Her blood type is listed on the ID card as "Paw +ve," and her preferred method of communication is "Slack."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 04:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ola CEO Sets New Trend! Hires Dog As An Employee - Netizen's Reaction Will Warm Your Heart File Photo

New Delhi: Recently, Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his company has brought on a new staff member. 'Bijlee', which means power, is the name of the new dog employee, according to the Ola Electric ID card that was published in the viral tweet. '440V', the standard voltage used in electric systems, is the employee code of this new hire.

Her blood type is listed on the ID card as "Paw +ve," and her preferred method of communication is "Slack." Her emergency contact on the ID card is "BA's Office," which is the Ola CEO. Bijlee's location is indicated as the Bengaluru office address of Ola Electric, indicating that she is present in the Koramangala branch.


1,890 people have liked and 152K people have viewed the viral post on X (Twitter). "Wonderful Pawsome!" was the reaction of some people to this action, while "This is Bijlee's world, we are all just living in it" was the opinion of another. 

Aggarwal has been accused by some of copying Elon Musk, who declared that his Shiba Inu, Floki, is the CEO of Twitter. Check out these reactions to X, they're not to be missed. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train