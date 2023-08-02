'Ankita From Bhopal, Please Stop Sending Food To Your Ex On COD': Zomato's HILARIOUS Plea Goes Viral

New Delhi: Zomato is a food giant that consistently maintains a strong social media presence by posting extra-spicy tweets on Twitter. Zomato is where food delivery meets humour and spice. Zomato consistently "delivers" entertainment to its devoted social media fan base, whether they are following the newest trends or starting their own. Zomato made a hilarious request that had the internet in stitches in their most recent tweet.

“Ankita from Bhopal, please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. They sent a humorous tweet that went viral, saying, "This is the third time - he is refusing to pay."

Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time - he is refusing to pay! — zomato (@zomato) August 2, 2023

The question of whether Ankita is a genuine person or a made-up muse now just heightens the interest. Undoubtedly, though, Zomato's "payback" ploy touched a nerve with online users, who were compelled to remark on how Ankita's actions had inspired them to come up with some really clever ideas.

One person wrote, "I think Ankita just gave me an idea." Another person remarked, "Hahaha, Ankita might only be doing this, now many people will get the idea." In response, the third person said, "I'm going to try it now."

Ankita is giving me ideas — Varda (@varda2201) August 2, 2023

Hahaha, Ankita only might be doing this, now many people will get the idea — (@AgentAndhra) August 2, 2023

I'm going to try it now — Veer Pratham Saxena | author (@pratham0911) August 2, 2023

As the level of humour increased, people couldn't help but provide their own humorous relief. "Ankita's ex must feel like he's caught in an endless loop of hunger and heartbreak, a COD cycle that never ends," one astute person observed. Another person joked, "Plot twist: Ankita's owes him money," which gave the story a fun new turn.

The fun didn't end there, either! A user proposed in jest that Zomato introduce a "Deliver a Slap" service, which would certainly be a novel method to settle scores or let out grievances.

As a matter of fact, the comments area was inundated with memes, each vying with the others in a cleverness contest.