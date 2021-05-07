WhatsApp Feature: Here’s how to enable/disable dark mode on WhatsApp Web and app

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp had already launched a dark mode feature for app and web users a few years ago and this feature has become handy in these tough times when people are constantly looking for help on social media.

Therefore, it is important to know how to enable/disable the dark mode on WhatsApp on Android and iOS.

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp app on Android

Visit the WhatsApp app

Click on the Settings menu

Then go to Chats option

Choose Theme option displayed right on the screen

Then select dark mode, toggle on the option to change the screen to dark theme.

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp app on iOS

Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone

Open the Settings menu

Click on the Display & Brightness option

Tap on the Dark option to enable system-wide dark mode

How to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

Go to WhatsApp web https://web.whatsapp.com/

Click on the three dots at the top of the screen

Click on the Settings menu

Tap on Themes

Click to see three options: Light, Dark, System Default. Select Dark from the list.

How to disable dark mode on WhatsApp app

Open the WhatsApp app

Click on the Settings menu

Click on Chats option

Select Theme option displayed right on the screen

Then select the dark mode option there, turn it off. The option to change the screen to light theme.

How to disable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

Click on the https://web.whatsapp.com/

Check the three dots at the top of the screen

Click on the Settings menu

Tap on Themes

Select Light from the list shows. The screen will show three options: Light, Dark, System Default.

