Whatsapp introduces Money Heist stickers: Here’s how to download ‘Sticker Heist’ pack

New Delhi: The fifth season of Money Heist, the Spanish web series that has taken the world by storm, was finally released on Netflix on Friday (September 3). In a bid to cash in on the craze for the popular web series, Money Heist WhatsApp stickers have now been released on the messaging platform.

The Facebook-owned social media platform launched the animated sticker pack named Sticker Heist. WhatsApp users can download the sticker pack to share stickers based on the characters and events of Netflix’s second most popular non-English web series.

Overall, WhatsApp has launched a total of 17 stickers featuring characters such as Professor, Tokyo, Bogota, Rio, Stockholm, Arturo, Lisbon, Alicia Sierra and Nairobi, among others. The sticker pack is available for both iOS and Android users.

You'll also get stickers featuring the Dali face mask, which has become the popular show's identity. Designed by Mucho Pixels, the Money Heist WhatsApp sticker pack is sized at 658KB.

WhatsApp, from time to time, releases stickers packs based on ongoing festivals or occasions to let users celebrate over the messaging platform. In the recent past, WhatsApp rolled out sticker packs for Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day.

Here’s how to download Money Heist (Sticker Heist) sticker pack in WhatsApp:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Open a chat window.

3. Click on the sticker icon.

4. In WhatsApp’s sticker store, select Sticker Heist animated stickers.

5. Download the Money Heist sticker pack for WhatsApp.