Tesla could launch an Rs 18 lakh electric hatchback without a steering wheel

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appears to be on the path to reshape the electric vehicle segment again. A new report suggests that the billionaire could launch a new electric car that could cost just about Rs 18 lakh ($25,000).

The upcoming car, which was previously announced by Tesla, could launch as early as 2023. However, now a report by electrek.co suggests that the new car might not even be equipped with a steering wheel.

Musk had earlier pointed out that the company has been successful in bringing the car prices down by developing a new battery cell along with a new battery manufacturing unit. The efforts are said to have lowered the costs of batteries by about 50%.

Moreover, the $25,000 Tesla’s electric car is likely to be a hatchback, instead of a luxury sedan - the only car category which features in the stable of the American carmaker.

The firm is reportedly planning to manufacture the cars at a large scale at its Gigafactory Shanghai in China. The firm could use the same plant to export the cars globally.



Besides cars, Tesla is now planning to sell electricity directly to consumers in the US. The carmaker has filed an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas to become a "retail electric provider" (REP). Tesla will sell electricity under its subsidiary Tesla Energy Ventures. Also Read: Now users can transfer WhatsApp backup chats from iPhone to Samsung phone

Tesla could supply the electricity to new homes located in a new luxury community that is being built in Florida, according to the reports which surfaced early this month. At present, the company sells retail electric plans in Australia and the UK. Also Read: You've been given lassi, now you want malai too: Supreme Court slams Amrapali homebuyers, asks them to pay deposits if they want flats

