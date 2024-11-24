WhatsApp Is Working On New Typing Indicator To Enhance User Experience- All You Need To Know

WhatsApp New Update: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, is making some changes to the position of the typing indicator. The changes focus on how typing indicators are displayed, replacing the existing top-screen indicator under the group name with a new format.

However, this change was first reported by WABetaInfo and is now being rolled out more widely across Android devices. The updated typing indicator will now appear directly in the conversation screen as a chat bubble. The Meta-owned platform is working on updates to enhance the user experience by allowing quicker identification of who is typing while keeping the conversation context intact.

Moreover, the update will also integrate the voice recording indicator into the chat interface, ensuring a unified experience for both typing and recording. It is important to note that Android users are primarily reporting the new typing indicator, but its rollout to all users across platforms remains uncertain.

Furthermore, the instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called -Voice Message Transcripts - using which Voice messages can be transcribed into text.

How To Use WhatsApp Voice Message Transcripts Feature?

Step 1: Open Settings in WhatsApp.

Step 2: Navigate to Chats > Voice Message Transcripts.

Step 3: Enable or disable transcriptions as desired.

Step 4: Choose your preferred transcript language.

Step 5: Save settings to activate the feature.