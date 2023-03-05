topStoriesenglish2580282
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

WhatsApp May Let Users ''Mute Calls'' From Unknown Numbers

This feature will also include several advantages, such as reducing interruptions and potentially avoiding spam calls.

Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 07:24 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

WhatsApp May Let Users ''Mute Calls'' From Unknown Numbers

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature, "silence unknown callers", which will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers while still showing them in the calls list and notification centre. According to WABetaInfo, the new feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android.

This feature will also include several advantages, such as reducing interruptions and potentially avoiding spam calls. (Also Read: THIS YouTuber Smashes Lamborghini Worth Over Rs 3 Crore Because Of...: Watch Viral Video)

Users will find the toggle located in the app settings, and once enabled, calls from unknown numbers will get silenced, but they will still be shown in the calls list and notification centre, said the report. (Also Read: Important Money Deadlines In March 2023: Finish THESE Works In The Ongoing Month Or Ready To...)

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new "Split view" feature for tablets, which will allow users to see and use two different sections of the application side by side at the same time, on Android beta.

Usually, the chat view takes up the entire screen when users open a chat on the tablet version of the application and then users have to go back to the chat list again if they want to open a different conversation.

With the new feature, the chat list will always be visible when opening a chat. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory