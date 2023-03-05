THIS YouTuber Smashes Lamborghini Worth Over Rs 3 Crore Because Of...: Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Sometimes, marketing gimmicks sound so strange and unbelievable. Despite this, people still use these tactics because they frequently get the desired outcomes—massive publicity and promotion. One YouTuber made the decision to perform a mind-blowing stunt solely to advertise his line of energy drinks. I'm not sure if his beverage brand was successful, but his marketing ploy undoubtedly garnered some attention.

To promote his energy drink, Lit Energy, Russian YouTuber Mikhail Litvin destroyed a Lamborghini Urus SUV worth over Rs 3 lakh.

He uploaded a video to YouTube in which a huge can of his beverage is seen being hoisted from a height by a crane. A white Lamborghini Urus Vehicle is parked directly across from the enormous beverage can. A few seconds later, the luxury vehicle is completely destroyed when the can of Light Energy is dropped on it.

The YouTuber posted a portion of the unusual act's footage on Instagram shortly after. He boldly captioned it, "URUS was a nice one."

The video that Litvin posted quickly became popular. On YouTube, it received over 700,000 likes and over 7 million views. Also, internet users discussed the outrageously expensive "marketing" act. Several criticised him.

As one user put it: "Living at a time when people are ecstatic about what is happening is depressing. The globe is assisting in the effort to rescue people trapped beneath the rubble, and conditions in Russia are stable. What will people do for views on cameras in five years? I wonder."

Another person said, "I wish you had contributed the money to a worthy cause or the environment. Decent people don't behave the way you do. The money you wasted on this vehicle could have saved three, four, or even more lives."