WhatsApp may soon allow Android, iOS users to watch ShareChat videos in Picture-in-Picture mode

New Delhi: WhatsApp working on a new feature to allow home-grown social media app ShareChat users to play videos within its main app in the picture-in-picture mode.

According WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp beta, the support for the ShareChat video service is available in the latest WhatsApp Beta for iOS and Android.

“To be sure to be on a compatible version, you should install the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.20.81.3 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.197.7,” the website said.

Once you tap the play icon on a ShareChat video, WhatsApp will begin to reproduce the video in the picture-in-picture mode.

The Bengaluru-based regional language social platform ShareChat has a user base of over 60 million monthly active users. It is available in 15 languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Assamese, Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Bhojpuri and Urdu.

WhatsApp has been recently working on a lot of more features, WABetaInfo had said previously. This includes an upcoming feature on the expiring messages feature that allows users to set auto-deleting of messages within seven days.

According WABetaInfo, in next WhatsApp feature “expiring messages, that will automatically delete messages from both sides without a trace.” The feature, WABetaInfo said, is currently under development and it comes with the 2.20.197.4 update.