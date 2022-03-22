WhatsApp Multi-Device Feature: Here's how to use WhatsApp on 4 devices at once

New Delhi: WhatsApp has been testing its multi-device capabilities in beta for customers to try out for the past few months. The business has now taken the multi-device functionality out of beta testing and begun rolling out a stable version of the service. During the testing period, users could choose whether or not to use the functionality. WhatsApp, on the other hand, has begun rolling out the stable version of multi-device compatibility, and it is no longer an opt-in feature. It will be enabled automatically for all users and will allow you to use WhatsApp on up to four separate devices at the same time without requiring their smartphone to connect each time they log in.

According to the company, after the test deployment, there has been an increase in the number of users using the feature directly through the web browser. The functionality is especially useful for customers who work on their laptops and use WhatsApp for communication. It allows you to send and receive WhatsApp messages directly from your computer without needing to have your phone connected.

While there has been no official notification from Meta-owned WhatsApp regarding the feature's exit from beta testing, users are reporting that the multi-device functionality is no longer in beta testing. We can independently confirm that the "beta" tag from WhatsApp while using multi-device support has vanished, indicating that the feature has exited beta testing and is currently available in a stable build.

The multi-device functionality lets users to utilise WhatsApp on their phone as well as up to four other non-smartphone devices. This implies that users cannot use the same WhatsApp account on two separate cellphones at the same time, but they can connect up to four PCs or tablets to WhatsApp Web at the same time. Previously, users had to have their phone linked to the internet in order to continue using WhatsApp. That is no longer the case, and users can freely use WhatsApp Web without needing to keep their phone linked to the internet.

Here's how to connect WhatsApp to up to 4 devices:

To access the feature, navigate to www.web.whatsapp.com in their web browser. A QR code will appear on the screen.

Then, open WhatsApp on your phone and select the three-dot menu in the upper right corner of the screen.

Then, under Linked Devices, click "Link a Device."

Scanning the QR code on your device now, and you're done! You may now forget about your phone and use WhatsApp on other devices without restriction.

