WhatsApp Unveils New Update for iPhone Users, Introduces AI Studio And Chatbots

WhatsApp has also revamped the top section of the calling screen by introducing a semi-transparent background, enhancing button visibility and simplifying navigation during calls. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 06:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WhatsApp Unveils New Update for iPhone Users, Introduces AI Studio And Chatbots Image Credit: @WABetaInfo/X

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a revamped calling interface for iPhone users with a bottom calling bar to enhance user experience and streamline the app’s visual design, according to WABetaInfo reports. This update will gradually be rolled out to all iOS users in the coming weeks. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also reportedly rolling out an AI Studio feature with additional chatbots. It is available to some beta testers. 

In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.14 update, the company introduced several enhancements to modernize the app's calling screen. These updates feature an improved bottom calling bar, larger profile photos, and an overall contemporary design, all aimed at making the interface more visually appealing and user-friendly. Now a similar update has been rolled out on WhatsApp version 24.14.78 on the App Store for iOS. 

Adding further, WhatsApp users will find it easier to recognize who’s calling thanks to the larger profile photos. The instant messaging app has also revamped the top section of the calling screen by introducing a semi-transparent background, enhancing button visibility and simplifying navigation during calls.

These updates are a part of WhatsApp’s efforts to improve the aesthetics of its interface while enhancing the user experience. iPhone users are encouraged to update their WhatsApp app to the latest version to ensure they can take advantage of this and other upcoming feature improvements. 

Earlier, WhatsApp released a new update for both Android and iOS users. This update enables users to forward photos with captions and improves the poll functionality. It is available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

