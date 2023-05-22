WhatsApp New Feature Allows Users To Edit Sent Messages Up To 15 Minutes

New Delhi: WhatsApp has announced that you can now edit your sent messages up to 15 minutes, giving you more control over your conversations. Whether it's a simple misspelling or the desire to provide additional context, this new feature empowers you to make corrections and improvements effortlessly.

"For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages," WhatsApp wrote in the blog.

ALSO READ | BattleGround Mobile India: Royale Game Returns With Exciting Update News

How Will It Work?

To edit a sent message, it's as easy as a long-press on the message you want to modify. A menu will appear, and you simply select 'Edit.' You will have up to fifteen minutes after sending a message to make any necessary changes or enhancements.

To ensure transparency, edited messages will display the word 'edited' alongside them. This way, the recipients of your messages will be aware that a correction or modification has been made, without the need to delve into the edit history. We believe in open and honest communication, and this feature allows for seamless corrections without compromising the flow of the conversation.

As with all personal messages, media, and calls on our platform, rest assured that your messages and edits are safeguarded by our end-to-end encryption. Your privacy and security are of utmost importance to us, and we take every measure to protect your communication.

When Will It Roll Out?

The rollout of this exciting feature has already begun, and it will be gradually available to users globally in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for the update and get ready to experience the convenience and flexibility of editing your sent messages like never before.

We're dedicated to continuously improving your messaging experience, and message editing is just one of the many ways we strive to make your conversations more seamless and enjoyable. Embrace the power to refine your chats, correct mistakes, and enhance your messages effortlessly with our latest editing feature.