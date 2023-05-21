Apple iOS 16.5 Update Released; How To Install It & What Are New Added Features?

New Delhi: Apple has released iOS 16.5, the fifth major update to the iOS 16 operating system. While not as groundbreaking as previous updates, iOS 16.5 brings important bug fixes and feature additions. Overall, iOS 16.5 introduces the Sports tab in Apple News, offers essential bug fixes for Spotlight, Podcasts, and Screen Time, and enhances security by patching critical vulnerabilities. Users should install this update promptly to benefit from the improvements and ensure their devices are protected.

How To Install iOS 16.5?

Step 1: You need to go to 'setting' of your device.

Step 2: Then go to 'General' tab.

Step 3: Click on the 'Software Update' option.

Step 4: Wait until you see 'Download option for iOS 16.5 update'. It will take a few minutes to start dowloading the new update.

What Are New Added Features In iOS 16.5 Update?

iOS 16.5 Update: Sports Tab in Apple News

Apple has introduced a new feature in iOS 16.5, namely the Sports tab in Apple News. This addition caters specifically to sports enthusiasts, providing them with a dedicated section for accessing stories, scores, standings, and other relevant information. Users can personalize their sports news experience by selecting their favorite teams and leagues, ensuring they receive tailored updates. This Sports tab enhances the overall user experience for sports fans, making it easier and more convenient to stay up to date with their favorite teams and sporting events.

iOS16.5 Update: Bug Fixes and Security Enhancements

iOS 16.5 also brings several bug fixes and security enhancements to improve the stability and security of the operating system. The update addresses various issues that users may have encountered, including a fix for the unresponsiveness of Spotlight. Additionally, Podcasts in CarPlay will now load content correctly, resolving a previous issue. Furthermore, Screen Time settings now sync properly across all devices and no longer reset unexpectedly.

In terms of security, Apple has prioritized the protection of user data. The iOS 16.5 update includes fixes for multiple vulnerabilities, including a critical WebKit security flaw. This flaw allowed attackers to break out of the Web Content sandbox, but Apple has addressed it by implementing improved bounds checks. There were also two other WebKit vulnerabilities related to processing malicious web content, which could result in the disclosure of sensitive information or arbitrary code execution. These vulnerabilities have been patched, further enhancing the security of iOS 16.5.