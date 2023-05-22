BattleGround Mobile India: Royale Game Returns With Exciting Update News And Download Details

New Delhi: After a long wait and much anticipation, the immensely popular battle royale game, BattleGround Mobile India (BGMI), has made a triumphant return to Indian. Following a ban that lasted for nine months, Indian gamers can now rejoice as the game is once again available for download on the Android Play Store.

BGMI's comeback has sparked a wave of excitement among gaming enthusiasts across the country. With its immersive gameplay, intense battles, and engaging features, the game has captured the hearts of millions. The return of BGMI means that players can once again indulge in thrilling multiplayer action and experience the adrenaline rush that comes with every match.

For those eager to join the BGMI craze, getting started is simple. Here's a step-by-step guide to download and dive into the action:

How To Download BGMI?

Visit the Android Play Store on your mobile device.

Search for "BattleGround Mobile India" or simply enter "BGMI" in the search bar.

Click on the official BGMI app from Krafton Inc.

Tap the "Install" button and wait for the game to download.

Once the download is complete, open the app and follow the on-screen instructions to set up your account.

You can now download your favourite Game from here!



Available for Android!



Link - https://t.co/TVIiNZrUvl



Download now and share with your friends #INDIAKABATTLEGROUND #BGMI #battlegroundsmobileindia — BattleGrounds Mobile India (@BattlegroundmIn) May 22, 2023

BGMI Version 2.6 Patch Note & Release Date

BGMI is all set to launch the new version of 2.6 on July 10, 2023.

Key updates In Version 2.6 Patch Update

New Themed Game Mode – Dinoground: Head to the Dino Settlement and become a Dinosaur Tamer.

Check out the new World of Wonder template with friends.

Firearm updates: Added a full-Auto Mod that gives the M16A4 and Mk47 a full-auto firing mode.

All-new Royale Pass A series arrives with a custom colour outfit and upgradable melee weapon.

New Features: Companion spectating system and convertible sports car mechanic for the ultimate Battle Royale experience.