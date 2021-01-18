WhatsApp Privacy Policy: From deadline extension to what happens to your account, here's all we know so far

New Delhi: WhatsApp had recently updated its new Terms and Privacy Policy emphasising that users will be required to agree to the same or else they may need delete their account post February 8. This has led to a lot of discontent among users, leading to fear that now their privacy might be compromised. WhatsApp, has now clarified more on its Privacy Policy, giving an elaborate account on what it means.

Sensing major resistance and facing intense criticism worldwide, the messaging app had to further defer the deadline. WhatsApp said they are moving back the date by three months to May 15 on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms.

Will your account be deleted?

WhatsApp has deferred its new data privacy policy by three months while it has said that no one will lose his or her account from February 8 for not accepting the updated terms of service.

Court case in India

The Delhi High Court is hearing a petition against the WhatsApp's upcoming data and privacy policy, on the grounds that it violates the right to privacy of citizens of India.The petitioner has submitted that the sharing of users' data by WhatsApp to third parties and Facebook is in itself illegal because the messaging platform can only use the information for purposes that are reasonably linked to the purpose for which the information was given.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court with the prayer to direct WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy which is encroaching upon various fundamental rights of the citizens granted by the Constitution of India.

Clarification by WhatsApp

"We recently updated our Privacy Policy and we have received many thoughtful questions. With some of the rumors going around, we want to answer some of the common questions we have received. We go to great lengths to build WhatsApp in a way that helps people communicate privately. We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way. Instead, this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data," WhatsApp in its updated FAQs wrote.

As per the highlights of the FAQs, the following has been summed up:

1. WhatsApp cannot see your private messages or hear your calls and neither can Facebook.

2. WhatsApp does not keep logs of who everyone is messaging or calling.

3. WhatsApp cannot see your shared location and neither can Facebook.

4. WhatsApp does not share your contacts with Facebook.

5. WhatsApp groups remain private.

6. You can set your messages to disappear.

7. You can download your data.