WhatsApp QR codes feature makes it very easy to add contacts – Here’s how it works

New Delhi: WhatsApp has recently announced that some new features will rolling out over the next few weeks which includes Animated Stickers, QR codes, Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop, Improvements to group video calls and Status for KaiOS.

What are QR codes for WhatsApp and how does it work?

WhatsApp is making it easier than ever to add a new contact. Soon when you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts. No more tapping in their digits one at a time.

How to scan via QR codes?

WhatsApp has listed the following options to Scan in person QR codes. The FAQs says

Open WhatsApp



Tap More options



Go to Settings



Tap the QR icon displayed next to your name



Tap SCAN CODE



Hold your device over the QR code to scan



Tap ADD

You can also scan from the WhatsApp camera

Open WhatsApp



Tap Camera



Hold your device over the QR code to scan



Tap ADD

WhatsApp is used by more than 2 billion people around the world.

Announcing the above new features on July 1, the instant messaging app had said, “While our focus remains on providing a simple, reliable and private way for people to chat with friends and family - we also continue to push forward our product design to make sure WhatsApp remains the most useful way for anyone, anywhere to connect.”