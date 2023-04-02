topStoriesenglish2590407
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

WhatsApp Rolling Out Feature To Disable Multiple Answers Within Polls On Windows Beta

With the new feature, users can select multiple messages after clicking on "Select" within the context menu of a conversation. Also, they can click anywhere within a conversation and then the "Select messages" option will appear.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 09:14 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

WhatsApp Rolling Out Feature To Disable Multiple Answers Within Polls On Windows Beta

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a feature on Windows beta which disables multiple answers within polls. A new option is available within the poll creator which allows users to force other people to select only one answer, reports WABetaInfo. As respondents are forced to select the option they firmly believe in, this new feature will result in more accurate polls. Moreover, this feature can be especially helpful for queries that only need one response as the poll will be more relevant.

Some WhatsApp beta testers have already received this functionality for Android and iOS. The ability to disable multiple answers within polls is currently available for some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update available on the Microsoft Store, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said. Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new "multi-selection" feature for messages on Windows beta.

With the new feature, users can select multiple messages after clicking on "Select" within the context menu of a conversation. Also, they can click anywhere within a conversation and then the "Select messages" option will appear.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?