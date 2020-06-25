WhatsApp testing new features in Android, iOS to view animated stickers: Reports

New Delhi: Instant messaging app WhatsApp is testing new features in both Android and iOS that will allow users to view animated stickers, as per reports.

WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp beta has said, for viewing the Animated Stickers, you will have to update your WhatsApp version to the 2.20.194.7 Android beta and 2.20.70.26 iOS beta versions or newer updates, in order to.

WhatsApp Business is also included.

If users have an updated Whatsapp version and still can’t see the feature, they can back up their chat history and reinstall WhatsApp, WABetaInfo added further. But if animated stickers still not available despite reinstalling the app, then users will have to wait, it said.

In case, animated stickers are not available even after reinstalling the app, then users will have to wait.

WABetaInfo said that Animated stickers feature consists of three parts – a) When you are able to view animated stickers, you can save and send all the animated stickers that you have recieved. b) Many animated stickers creators have been working to provide animated stickers to be imported into WhatsApp. c) Users will be able to download animated stickers from WhatsApp store.