New Delhi: WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps on the planet. Any contact is always available at the user's fingertips. This app connects millions of people with their family and friends. On WhatsApp, individuals all over the world prefer to talk in English, whereas Indians prefer to converse in regional languages or Hindi. The only thing you need to do is enable Hindi Devanagari on your device and send Hindi messages to anyone via SMS, email, or WhatsApp.

Here’s how to type in hindi on WhatsApp:

Android:

Step 1: Go to your device's settings and select the languages and input section.

Step 2: Select the Hindi language by clicking on + Add Language below the Add Language tab. The Hindi language will be downloaded to your device immediately as it is completed.

Step 3:Then, at the bottom, click on Languages and Types to activate the Language Switching Mode.

Step 4: Choose from the Language Key and Space Bar Swipe, Language Key and Space Bar Swipe, and Language Key and Space Bar Swipe options as desired by the user.

Step 5: After you've completed the previous step, open a new WhatsApp conversation and type Hindi using the space bar.

iPhones:

Step 1: On your iOS device, open Whatsapp and navigate to the particular chat window where you wish to send a message.

Step 2: When you select the chat box option, you will see a globe-like icon.

Step 3: Tap it and select Hindi from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Finally, the Hindi typing option is available on your device.