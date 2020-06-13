हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp to add new feature to make message search easier

Whatsapp is working on a new feature for its chat platform which will make the message search easier. As per the report by WABetaInfo, the app will soon allow users to search messages by date.

WhatsApp to add new feature to make message search easier

Whatsapp is working on a new feature for its chat platform which will make the message search easier. As per the report by WABetaInfo, the app will soon allow users to search messages by date.

The report further said that the new feature is currently in its alpha phase and the launch date of this new search filter is not yet known.

As per the report, the ‘search by date’ feature will have a calendar icon that will guide users to easily get the message. The feature is expected to be launched for both android and iPhone  users. 

Presently, the search feature in WhatsApp allows users to look for particular content in their chat.

On Thursday, the International Fact-Checking Network, a unit of the Poynter Institute, launched the Hindi version of its global chatbot for WhatsApp to fight misinformation about Covid-19. It allows people to easily check whether information about the coronavirus was classified as false by any of the independent fact-checkers in the CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, coordinated by the IFCN.

(With Bgr.in inputs)

Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp new featureWABetaInfoWhatsapp search filterWhatsApp messagesWhatsappmessage search on whatsappiPhonesAndroid
Next
Story

Elon Musk tweets 'LoL' as Tesla shares soar
  • 3,08,993Confirmed
  • 8,884Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35M7S

Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane boosts cadets' enthusiasm in IMA's passing out parade amid Corona crisis