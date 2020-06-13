WhatsApp to add new feature to make message search easier

Whatsapp is working on a new feature for its chat platform which will make the message search easier. As per the report by WABetaInfo, the app will soon allow users to search messages by date.

The report further said that the new feature is currently in its alpha phase and the launch date of this new search filter is not yet known.

As per the report, the ‘search by date’ feature will have a calendar icon that will guide users to easily get the message. The feature is expected to be launched for both android and iPhone users.

Presently, the search feature in WhatsApp allows users to look for particular content in their chat.

On Thursday, the International Fact-Checking Network, a unit of the Poynter Institute, launched the Hindi version of its global chatbot for WhatsApp to fight misinformation about Covid-19. It allows people to easily check whether information about the coronavirus was classified as false by any of the independent fact-checkers in the CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, coordinated by the IFCN.

(With Bgr.in inputs)