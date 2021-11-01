WhatsApp to see THIS change after Facebook name change to Meta

New Delhi: Facebook's name has lately been changed to Meta. Users of other Meta services, like WhatsApp and Instagram, have been left wondering what the name change means for them. Currently, there appears to be no change in the way we use Instagram and WhatsApp, but a cosmetic change has been hinted at. According to a recent claim from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, a beta version of WhatsApp displays "WhatsApp by Meta" on the splash screen before the app launches instead of "WhatsApp by Facebook."

According to the report, the new alteration was discovered in a beta version of the application. It is expected to be included in a future stable version of the app. According to the WABetaInfo report, the other "WhatsApp by Facebook" title in the app, which appears in the footer of the app's settings page, is also gone from the beta version. Only WhatsApp looks to be getting the new welcome screen for the time being.

According to the WABetaInfo report, certain iOS beta users may have an issue where the splash screen is not visible. This issue, according to the report, may be rectified in the next beta build. This change is also expected to appear in the WhatsApp beta for Android in the coming weeks.

