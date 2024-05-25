WhatsApp To Soon Allow Users To Put AI-Generated Profile Photos Based On Interests, Personalities, Moods

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature which may allow users to create AI-generated profile photos on Android based on their interests, personalities, and moods. However, the feature is currently under development.

Notably, the new feature may not be available even to beta testers of the app who have registered through the Google Play Beta Program. According to WABetaInfo reports, the platform is testing an AI Profile Photos feature in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.11.17 update.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.11.17: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a feature to generate AI-powered profile photos, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/Chig5TiyQR pic.twitter.com/l44qbZX18A — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 22, 2024

The forthcoming feature will enhance privacy for the user profile. Users will be able to avoid sharing a real photo using these AI-generated images. This feature will ultimately reduce the risk of misuse or unauthorized sharing of their image, as per WABetaInfo reports. Furthermore, this feature will also prevent screenshots of profile photos. (Also Read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Foldable Smartphone Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Specs, Price)

Adding further, the new Profile Photo feature is reportedly spotted alongside another feature that may allow users to create personalized stickers from descriptions provided by the user using AI. Moreover, the instant messaging platform already includes a security feature that prevents contacts from taking screenshots of your profile photos, further ensuring user privacy.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a new feature to help users better manage their incoming messages. The new feature will be especially useful for those who receive a high volume of messages each day. However, this feature is also in the development phase and has been spotted in the Android beta version. (Also Read: Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro Launch Date Confirmed, Likely To Come With AI Enhancements And Autofocus Functionality; Check Expected Specs)