Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Foldable Smartphone Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Specs, Price

New Delhi: Vivo is all set to launch its first Vivo X Fold 3 Pro foldable smartphone in the Indian market. This is the first foldable smartphone from the brand to debut in India, and even outside of China. Chinese electronic brand has revealed that it will launch the foldable smartphone in the country on June 6.

Moreover, it is claimed to be India's slimmest foldable smartphone. The smartphone is also likely to run on OriginOS 4, based on Android 14, out of the box.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Availability And Price (Expected):

According to the company, the foldable smartphone will be available online on Flipkart, Vivo India's online store, and offline retail channels. The smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs 9,999 yuan in China, which converts to approximately Rs 1.17 lakh. Therefore, it is expected to be priced under Rs 1.5 lakh in the Indian market.

It is expected to come in a Celestial Black colour option. (Also Read: Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro Launch Date Confirmed, Likely To Come With AI Enhancements And Autofocus Functionality; Check Expected Specs)

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications:

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to sport an 8.03-inch screen and a 4,500nits peak brightness. According to a microsite, the smartphone is co-engineered in association with Zeiss optics. It is expected to come with a 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging speed.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Google’s Gemini AI, which is claimed to increase productivity and unlock possibilities with Al Assist. It is expected that there will be three new AI features on board which include: AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist and AI Screen Translation.

However, the AI features on the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone are currently provided free of charge. The company claims that the X Fold 3 Pro is TUV Rheinland-certified for 500,000 folds.