Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro Launch Date Confirmed, Likely To Come With AI Enhancements And Autofocus Functionality; Check Expected Specs

The Vivo S19 and S19 Pro are likely to come with better AI enhancements and autofocus functionality. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 25, 2024, 11:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro Launch Date Confirmed, Likely To Come With AI Enhancements And Autofocus Functionality; Check Expected Specs Image Credit: Vivo (Official Website)

New Delhi: Chinese electronic brand Vivo is set to launch the Vivo S19 series this month in China after appearing on various certification and benchmark sites. The series includes Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro. The Vivo S19 series will launch on May 30 at 7 PM CST (or 9:30 PM IST). 

The Vivo S19 series, which reportedly employed various AI algorithms to optimise portraits, is launching alongside the Vivo Watch GT under the product tagline: “Light of portrait, beauty comes from the east”. Both the models are offered in three colour options Misty Green, Peach Blossom Fan, and Qianshan Green (translated from Chinese). 

Meanwhile, the Vivo Watch GT comes in four shades with a square display. 

Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Both the models are tipped to feature 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED displays. The Vivo S19 series is expected to get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC chipset. The Vivo S19 could be loaded with a 6,000mAh battery, while the Pro model likely houses a 5,500mAh battery.  

The Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro are expected to support 80W fast charging. In the camera department, the Vivo S19 series could feature a 50-MP main camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto portrait camera. The Vivo S19 and S19 Pro are likely to come with better AI enhancements and autofocus functionality. 

Notably, there are some similarities between it and the Vivo S18 Pro. 

