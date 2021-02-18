WhatsApp upcoming feature 2021: New logout feature, multi-device support in the offing

New Delhi: WhatsApp is the most used messenger in the country and is an integral part of our lives. We are part of many important groups and our daily conversations are happening on the app. This can be tiring at times and taking this thing into consideration, WhatsApp is expected to introduce a new feature where users can simply "log out" of the app.

WABetaInfo who keeps a track of WhatsApp updates and features has spotted the change for the first time. According to the website, WhatsApp will have a 'log out' feature that has been on demand by users for quite some time now.

Especially given the fact that users only have the choice to either uninstall the app or delete it if they want to take a short break from the app. The `log out` feature is basic functionality that exists on a slew of other apps.

This new feature will be available on WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp's Business option too. According to the WABetaInfo, there will be a new option called 'log out', that allows to unlink your device to the main WhatsApp account. At the moment the Log out option replaces the Delete account on linked devices but their plan might change, moving/copying the option in the previously linked device section."

There are reports which suggest that WhatsApp will be launching another feature called "Multi-Device Support" on WhatsApp beta for iOS users.

The website WABetaInfo stated that "WhatsApp is developing two different kinds of Multi-Device with WhatsApp Web where you can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the internet. And Multi-Device with other devices where you can connect up to four different devices to your main WhatsApp account."

WhatsApp's rival Telegram is offering this feature since the beginning and WhatsApp is now ready to offer it to its users.

