हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
whatsapp features

WhatsApp Update: Here’s how to change media settings on Android

By default, the media visibility option is turned on and it only affects new media after the feature has been turned on/off and it doesn’t apply to old media.

WhatsApp Update: Here’s how to change media settings on Android

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp lets users change media settings for each and every chat. With that, one can easily turn off the auto-download option for chats. WhatsApp videos or photos get auto-downloaded and saved in the phone’s gallery which further can bring down the shortage as the number of files downloaded on a daily basis is humongous.

By default, the media visibility option is turned on and it only affects new media after the feature has been turned on/off and it doesn’t apply to old media.

Auto Download

You can easily change the settings of WhatsApp so that the auto-download of media which comes in the form of photos or videos doesn’t happen. Go to the settings option and then click on  the ‘Storage and data’ option.

Another option that comes in the picture is “When using mobile data,” click on it and tick mark on Photos, Audio, Videos, and Documents. After this, no photos or videos will be automatically downloaded ever and then you have to click on the download button.

This particular setting happens when you are using your mobile data or WiFi option.

Media Visibility Settings 

Meanwhile, Facebook-owned WhatsApp also allows users to change Media Visibility settings for each chat which basically means that you can easily change the settings so that you cannot see photos or videos from a particular group or chat. For that, you have to visit the user’s profile and click on ‘No’ on the Media Visibility option.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
whatsapp featuresWhatsappWhatsApp media visibility settingsWhatsApp auto download
Next
Story

Amazon denies report of accepting bitcoin as payment

Must Watch

PT1M4S

India Vs Sri Lanka: Krunal Pandya tested COVID positive - Today's T20 match postponed