WhatsApp Update: THIS feature will mute notifications for message reactions

New Delhi: WhatsApp is constantly testing and implementing new features and upgrades in order to improve the messaging app's user experience and speed. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is releasing a new update for the desktop client through the official beta channel, bringing the version to 2.2147.11. The messaging app is working on a feature that would allow users to turn off notifications for message reactions, which will be available in a future version.

The same feature is being developed for WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, according to WABetaInfo. "WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2147.11: what’s new? WhatsApp is developing a feature to mute notifications for message reactions, available in a future update. The same feature is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS," WABetaInfo tweeted.

It stated it detected similar references to toggle the ability to manage reactions alerts under WhatsApp Web/Desktop Notifications Settings in the WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.21.2147.11 upgrade.

"When the feature to send message reactions will be released in a future update, a new setting is available that allows muting all notifications when you receive reactions. Unlike WhatsApp for Android, which will offer the setting to mute notifications for message reactions received in group chats, this option seems unavailable on the web/desktop client because it will just allow muting all reactions, without differences if the reaction notification is from a group participant or an individual chat," WABetaInfo said in a report.

It also stated that this feature is still in development and that no release date has been set.

Voice waveforms for conversation bubbles are also being rolled out by WhatsApp. According to WABetaInfo, a new voice note layout is now accessible to select WhatsApp beta testers. It's also worth noting that it'll be available on both Android and iOS.

WABetaInfo tweeted about the same and said, "WhatsApp is rolling out voice waveforms for chat bubbles! A new layout for voice notes is available to select beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS."

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp distributed the new layout to select WhatsApp beta testers on December 4 for Android and iOS. Voice waveforms can now be seen in chat bubbles for some beta testers, but not all of them.

If the function is enabled for your WhatsApp account, you can see voice waveforms for your voice notes, according to the information provided. However, when receiving a voice note from someone who has deactivated the functionality or when the voice note was produced using an older version of WhatsApp, audio waveforms may not appear.

